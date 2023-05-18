Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,896 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novanta were worth $107,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.05. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,803. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

