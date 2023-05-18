Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 69,617 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 69,617 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $77,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.83. 316,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,177. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

