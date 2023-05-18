Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 330,682 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,682 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $83,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,021. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.