Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $104,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 67,278 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 84,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,675,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,489,000 after acquiring an additional 173,407 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 1,445,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,730,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

