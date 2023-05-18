Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $115.32 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,127 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of LPL Financial worth $115,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,890,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

LPLA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.31. The stock had a trading volume of 83,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

