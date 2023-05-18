Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $120,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.57. The stock had a trading volume of 135,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,141. The stock has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.