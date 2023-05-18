Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.06% of Etsy worth $159,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after buying an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.13. 648,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,452. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

