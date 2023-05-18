Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $169,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,785. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.