Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.23% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $148,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,103,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,334,000 after acquiring an additional 355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. 345,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

