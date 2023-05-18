Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539,490 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $133,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 184,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 460,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 418,190 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 185,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 105,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 870,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

