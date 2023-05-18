Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,164 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.61% of WNS worth $100,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Price Performance

About WNS

Shares of WNS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

