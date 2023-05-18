Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,931 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Snap worth $86,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 19.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,215 shares of company stock worth $2,678,512 in the last ninety days.

Snap Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

