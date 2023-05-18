Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ARESF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
ARESF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
