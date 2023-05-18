ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SPRY opened at $8.29 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $895,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,937.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.