Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

