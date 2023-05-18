Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

