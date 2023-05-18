Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($7.70) price objective on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON APTD remained flat at GBX 345 ($4.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 204,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8,625.00 and a beta of 0.42. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 311 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.40).

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptitude Software Group

About Aptitude Software Group

In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £3,298.68 ($4,132.13). Corporate insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.