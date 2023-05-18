Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($7.70) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON APTD remained flat at GBX 345 ($4.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 204,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 362.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8,625.00 and a beta of 0.42. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 311 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.40).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,500.00%.
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.
