Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.92. 10,572,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.