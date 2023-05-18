Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.56-1.92 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,466. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $132.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.