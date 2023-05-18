Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE AOMR opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.