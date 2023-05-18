AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 2.3 %

AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

