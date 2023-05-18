Analyzing SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) & Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SSR Mining has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94% Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SSR Mining and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.8% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SSR Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSR Mining and Scully Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.90 $194.14 million $0.72 22.36 Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.30 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SSR Mining and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

SSR Mining currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.63%. Given SSR Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Scully Royalty on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

