Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Berry Global Group (BERY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $73.00.

5/5/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00.

4/12/2023 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2023 – Berry Global Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2023 – Berry Global Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BERY opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

