Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $46.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 11.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

