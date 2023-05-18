Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) PT at $9.66

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

SAND stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

