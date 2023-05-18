Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently:

5/18/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/5/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $230.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $265.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $315.00 to $240.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $278.00 to $221.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $225.00.

5/4/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $240.00.

5/1/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00.

4/26/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $305.00.

4/14/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $278.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $288.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EL traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

