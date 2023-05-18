Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC):

5/18/2023 – Pilgrim’s Pride is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Pilgrim’s Pride was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Pilgrim’s Pride had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $28.00.

4/27/2023 – Pilgrim’s Pride was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/13/2023 – Pilgrim’s Pride is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 517,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,278. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

