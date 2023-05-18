Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.96. 3,002,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,745 shares of company stock worth $6,151,695 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.