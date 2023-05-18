Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.26. 2,956,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,055. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

