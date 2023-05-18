Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in April

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,523,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 3,734,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,233.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

