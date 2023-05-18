Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $824,326.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 862,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 179.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

