Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) President Buys $17,943.67 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) President John Patrick Nelson bought 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $17,943.67. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,511.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ames National Price Performance

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the first quarter worth $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 140.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

