American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

