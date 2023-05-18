American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.