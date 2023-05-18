American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells $27,495.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

