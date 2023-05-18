American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Director Sells $27,495.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $18.22.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
