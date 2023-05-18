Ameren Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

