Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.
Amdocs Price Performance
Shares of DOX opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.
Institutional Trading of Amdocs
About Amdocs
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- ServiceNow Serves Up A Reversal, Now!
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.