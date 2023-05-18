Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of DOX opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $7,836,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

