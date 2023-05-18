AM Squared Ltd Makes New $120,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

