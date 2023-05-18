AM Squared Ltd Invests $55,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of TROW opened at $105.50 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

