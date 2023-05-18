AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 600 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE AFG opened at $115.59 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75.
American Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.
