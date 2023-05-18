AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 16,390 Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Studio City International Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSC opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

