AM Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 1,200 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $142.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.69.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.