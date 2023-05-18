AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 800 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

