Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $351,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $992,400.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 54,268 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.