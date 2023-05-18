Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $339,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $351,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $992,400.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $3,957,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,412 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 54,268 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

