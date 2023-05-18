Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.71. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 181,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,368,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

