Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.71. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 181,061 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,368,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

