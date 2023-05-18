Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Sells $191,550.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. 34,402,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,045,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.