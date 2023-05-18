Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.25. 343,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,961,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.