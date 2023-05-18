ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

ALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

