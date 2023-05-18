Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,291,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,685. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

