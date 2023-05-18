Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,291,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,685. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
