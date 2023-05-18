Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 23.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,860,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

